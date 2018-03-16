If UVa beats UMBC tonight, senior guard Nigel Johnson is either going to play against one of his former teams (Kansas State) or face one of his former teammates (Creighton's Marcus Foster). In this video interview, he talks about that dynamic as well as his team losing De'Andre Hunter, what that injury means for the team, and how his role might change.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!