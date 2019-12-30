He scored a season-high 15 points on Sunday but it was his one-handed putback dunk in the first half that most, including Braxton Key himself, might most remember about UVa’s 65-56 win over Navy. In this video interview, the senior forward talks about that play and about having a breakout game of sorts after returning to action following his broken wrist.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!