Listed at 5-foot-9, rookie point guard Kihei Clark is adjusting to the way UVa plays while at the same time getting the compliment of his head coach, who last week called the California native "a pest" defensively.

In this video interview, he talks about adjusting on both sides of the court, adjusting to college life, how he sees his role, and much more.









