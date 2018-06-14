Three-star wide receiver/three-star wing Drake London talks about his recruitment, the football-or-basketball decision, why he's leaning toward both, his plans to visit UVa, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!