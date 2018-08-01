Following UVa's final summer workout last week, junior inside linebacker Jordan Mack talks about the offseason, his confidence in Juan Thornhill, his impression thus far of new QB Bryce Perkins, his physical transformation since arriving on Grounds, and much more.









