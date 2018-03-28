Ticker
2018-03-28

CavsCorner Video: Mack talks first practice, replacing Kiser, and more

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Inside linebacker Jordan Mack talks about UVa's first practice of spring ball, getting accustomed to a new running mate in the middle, the impact that the end of last season had on the program, and much more.



