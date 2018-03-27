Check out what UVa's Bronco Mendenhall had to say following the first practice of spring ball including the play of Bryce Perkins, the issues with the high snaps, the depth in the secondary, how he plans to use the embarrassment of the Military Bowl, and much more.









