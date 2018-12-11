UVa's Bronco Mendenhall spoke Tuesday about turning the page from the Tech loss, preparing for South Carolina, the health of his team, the way the program will use their time leading up to the Belk Bowl, the preparation of Bryce Hall, the importance of Bryce Perkins, and much more.













JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY AND GET FREE GEAR!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe for an annual sub using the promo code 99CYBER and get $99 worth of free gear along with all of the latest UVa news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



