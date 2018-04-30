After enrolling at UVa in January, former ASU quarterback Bryce Perkins has now going through winter conditioning and a full set of spring practices in Charlottesville.

In this video interview, he talks about that experience so far, the pairing he makes with Olamide Zaccheaus, how comfortable he is in the new system, what's next for him as the starter, and much more.









