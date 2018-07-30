Following the final summer workout at UVa on Friday, starting quarterback Bryce Perkins talks about his adjustment period, his excitement about starting fall camp, his connections with the players, his experience in Shawn Griswold's S&C program, and his connection with incoming grad transfer DL Cassius Peat.









