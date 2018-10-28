Following UVa's 31-21 victory over North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, quarterback Bryce Perkins talked not only about the game he had but about being selected to break the rock, the way the team has responded this year, the way the players view bowl eligibility, and much more.





