As they Wahoos come off their bye week and get set to host Liberty on Saturday afternoon, there’s obviously a lot of folks looking to the Black Friday rivalry matchup against Virginia Tech. Senior captain Bryce Perkins was adamant yesterday that the Cavaliers can’t fall into the trap.

In this video interview, Perkins talks about the bye, the recent play of the offense, how he’s been able to ratchet up his level of performance, what it’s like as more options at receiver continue to emerge, why the ODU game serves as a warning of sorts for UVa, and much more.





