Following practice on Tuesday morning ,co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga talks about the play of his group in the win over Louisville, matching up with NC State without two key starters, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!