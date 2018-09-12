Following Tuesday's practice in Charlottesville, co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga talks about UVa's prep for Ohio, it's two-quarterback potential, the run defense, the development of Darrius Bratton and Richard Burney, when Dylan Thompson might play, and much more.









