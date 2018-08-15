CavsCorner Video: Reed embracing role as leader, blocker, and veteran
After putting up a solid sophomore year last fall and being among the ACC's best kick returners, junior wide receiver Joe Reed is hoping his offseason work will help him build on that effort.
In this video interview, he talks about his thoughts on the start of fall training camp in Charlottesville, his leadership role, how he's embracing blocking, his comfort level with his new quarterback, the young kids he's helping get going in the return game, and much more.
