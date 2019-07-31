Rising senior WR/KR Joe Reed knew at the outset that he needed to hit 19 reps on the bench press during UVa's final summer workout in order to move up to the Black level, the highest of those the program uses to differentiate S&C achievement. The Charlotte Court House native, who says he and the team have big expectations his year, hit 20.









