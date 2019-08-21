Senior wide receiver Joe Reed is excited to get this fall camp behind him and launch into his final season as a Wahoo. In this video interview, he talks about replacing Olamide Zaccheaus, the way things have been going for the receivers, how the young guys have looked, what he thinks of the defense, and much more.





