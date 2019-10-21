Senior wide receiver Joe Reed caught a team-high five passes for UVa on Saturday for a total of 45 yards. But it was his 138 yards o kick returns, including a 95 yarder that went for a TD in the third quarter, that gave the Wahoos the biggest boost in a 48-14 win over Duke.

In this video interview Reed, who now has more than 2,700 return yards in his career and is tied for ninth all-time in FBS with five career kickoff return TDs, talks about the play, about his career thus far, about still being kicked to, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!