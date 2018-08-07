Back for his sophomore year and slated to start at center, Dillon Reinkensmeyer is easily one of the most important for UVa on the offensive line. Not only is he set to handle all of the snaps from scrimmage but his flexibility could prove critical for the Wahoos if they see any injuries. In this video interview, he talks about getting back after it, feeling like a veteran, playing with a dual-threat QB, the unusual feeling of having such a full O-line room, and much more.









