On the heels of his commitment to UVa late last week, four-star defensive tackle Jowon Briggs arrived at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge with a big smile on his face.

In this video interview, he talks about why he chose to commit to the Wahoos, what was special about his relationships with the coaches (especially defensive line coach Vic So'oto), why the idea of "and" fits him, and how the staff sees him fitting in once he arrives in Charlottesville.









