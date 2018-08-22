When UVa announced the first round of numbers that players had earned during training camp, one of the surprises was inside linebacker Dominic Sheppard getting No. 9. But given the way his head coach has talked about him, it shouldn't be a surprise at all.

In this video interview, the junior from Miami talks about his offseason emergence, what's clicked for him and earned him praise from his coaches, how he wants players from south Florida to keep following his lead to Charlottesville, and much more.





