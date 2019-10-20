The Cavaliers didn’t just beat Duke on Saturday afternoon. In moving to 5-2 on the year with a 3-1 mark in the league, UVa pummeled the Blue Devils in a 48-14 rout. A big part of that was the fact that Virginia—which had forced five turnovers all season long coming in—turned Duke over five times.

Junior outside linebacker Charles Snowden had a nice game, finishing with four tackles (0.5 for loss) as well as a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. In this video interview, Snowden talks about the win, the D, playing without Bryce Hall, and much more.









