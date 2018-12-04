After scoring a career-high nine points against Morgan State in Virginia's 83-45 win on Monday night, first-year guard Kody Stattmann talked about being so far from home, the transition to college life in the U.S., how his game has developed since he arrived on Grounds this summer, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY AND GET FREE GEAR!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe for an annual sub using the promo code 99CYBER and get $99 worth of free gear along with all of the latest UVa news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



