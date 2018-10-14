The unexpected hero of Saturday's 16-13 upset win over No. 16 Miami, newly-minted place kicker Brian Delaney not only was perfect on his field goal attempts but he was chosen by his teammates to break the rock afterwards. In this video interview, he talks about assuming the starting job, the game he had, his view of that crazy sequence at the end, and much more.









