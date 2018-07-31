Senior defensive back Juan Thornhill, now deep into his transition back to safety, talks following UVa's final summer workout about his confidence in Bryce Perkins, how different he feels after bulking up this offseason, his expectations for the young receivers, his point of view on the "Beat Tech" mantra, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!