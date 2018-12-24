In the span of just about a week and a half, Juan Thornhill will have earned his degree from UVa and play in his last game as a Wahoo.

In this video interview, the All-ACC safety talks about what it means to him to have his degree ahead of what he hopes is an NFL future, how crazy it is that his last game at Virginia is coming up, what he sees on film from South Carolina ahead of the Belk Bowl, and much more.









