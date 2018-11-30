Known throughout his Virginia career as a solid screen setter and strong defender, senior big man Jack Salt played a very different role for No. 4 UVa on Wednesday night in College Park. Scoring a career high 12 points, it was Salt's play inside and especially on the offense glass, that made have allowed the Wahoos to remain undefeated.

In this video interview, he talks about his game, the way it felt to contribute on that end of the floor, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY AND GET FREE GEAR!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe for an annual sub using the promo code 99CYBER and get $99 worth of free gear along with all of the latest UVa news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



