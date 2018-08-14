CavsCorner Video: Zandier building toward a productive role this year
In line to be among several guys UVa will lean on at inside linebacker this season, second-year Zane Zandier comes into fall camp on the heels of a solid offseason.
In this video interview, he talks about what he's learned in his first full year on Grounds, how he's matured physically, what gains he made, and much more.
