CavsCorner Video: Zandier building toward a productive role this year

In line to be among several guys UVa will lean on at inside linebacker this season, second-year Zane Zandier comes into fall camp on the heels of a solid offseason.

In this video interview, he talks about what he's learned in his first full year on Grounds, how he's matured physically, what gains he made, and much more.


