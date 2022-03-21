Challenge accepted: Franklin heats up, helps Hoos advance





Virginia coaches something to say to Armaan Franklin in the locker room.

The junior guard had only played eight minutes in the first half. He turned the ball over on an aborted shot attempt on UVa’s first possession, then missed a 3-pointer a minute later. Franklin subbed out for the second time coming out of a media timeout with 12 minutes left in the half—and didn’t return until about a minute remained.

The Wahoos, who took a two-point lead into the break in their second round NIT matchup at North Texas, had been outscored by six points with Franklin on the floor.

So Tony Bennett challenged Franklin, as did associate head coach Jason Williford. The message, as Bennett recalled following the 71-69 overtime victory, was straightforward: “‘We need you. These guys need you. You’re a better player than you showed in that first half.’”

“And boy, did he ever respond,” Bennett added. “And that says something.”

Franklin didn’t score until nine minutes and 30 seconds remained in the second half, knocking down a 3-pointer that put UVa up 50-41. He proceeded to score the Wahoos’ final eight points of regulation and their first nine of overtime. All but two of those points came from beyond the arc, as Franklin matched his career high with five 3-pointers.

“I started pretty poorly. Had to sit down because I wasn’t producing on the floor,” Franklin, who finished with those 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, admitted afterward. “So I had a choice to make: Either sit there and pout about it, or when I go back game, make the most out of it.”

Franklin began the second half back on the bench and stayed there for the first six-and-a-half minutes of the period. He didn’t take a shot until that 3-pointer from the left corner that got Franklin on the score sheet. His second 3 came from almost the same spot, this time doubling a three-point UVa lead that had been trimmed by back-to-back 3-pointers by North Texas’s Mardrez McBride.

That 3-pointer came with 5:42 left in the second half. The Wahoos wouldn’t score again in regulation.

But in overtime, Franklin re-ignited the Virginia offense against the stingiest defensive team in the country. The Wahoos’ first three possessions of the extra frame ended with Franklin 3-pointers, extending the UVa lead back up to six. They wouldn’t give up that lead again, hanging on when Tylor Perry’s potential game-winner caromed off the backboard and then the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

“We needed all of that,” Bennett said of Franklin’s second-half heater. “The ability to get that going, that opened up so much stuff and those were all big shots.”

Franklin entered Sunday’s game averaging 10.8 points per game, with 19 double-figure scoring performances in the Wahoos’ first 33 games. But he’d only had two in their last nine games. A 42.4 percent 3-point shooter at Indiana last season, Franklin had only shot 26.7 percent from deep for the Hoos prior to Sunday’s performance. Sunday was the fifth time he’d made five 3-pointers in a game, and the second time he’d done it at Virginia.

Bennett revealed that UVa coaches had identified what he called a “tiny little mechanical thing” in Franklin’s shot. Franklin had been working on fixing the flaw in practice, and said Sunday that he felt more comfortable with the adjustment. Bennett believes he has seen a more consistent Franklin.

The junior admitted that it also helped to see a few of those shots fall against the Mean Green.

“That just enhances every shot, as a shooter,” he said. “You think you’re gonna make the next one.”

Franklin was one of four Virginia players to finish in double figures on Sunday, with Jayden Gardner also scoring 17, Reece Beekman posting 13 and Kihei Clark putting up 11. UVa’s 71 points matched the most allowed by North Texas all season; only two other teams had reached 70 against the Mean Green, who entered the game allowing an NCAA-low 55.2 points per game.

The win puts the Wahoos in the quarterfinals of the NIT for the seventh time. A trip to Madison Square Garden will be on the line when the host St Bonaventure at John Paul Jones Arena at 7 pm Tuesday. The Bonnies knocked off Oklahoma 70-68 on Sunday night in Norman to set up that matchup.

That will be the third game of the tournament for UVa and the third career postseason game for Franklin, who played on a pair of Indiana teams that spent March at home before transferring to Virginia.

“I feel like it’s a privilege to be playing in March,” Franklin said on Sunday. “Some teams are already at home, so to be able to keep playing and gel and mesh more as a team is always good.”



