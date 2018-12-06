Though he may be a long way from home, the 5-foot-9 guard has started the last three games for No. 4 UVa and has looked every bit as comfortable as he did that first night in the win over Towson.

"Be courageous, even if you're trembling a little bit," Tony Bennett joked that night about what he told his first timers.

On the night his college career got going, Kihei Clark came off the bench to play 25 minutes and scored four points, dished out six assists, and finished with just one turnover. He also ignited both John Paul Jones Arena and his team.

Virginia freshman Kihei Clark has now went three games without committing a turnover. That's 97 total minutes for those keeping score at home. Ridiculous.

If you're feeling some sense of deja vu, that's understandable. Another California point guard garnered similar thoughts earlier in his Virginia career too. London Perrantes, who played in 138 games and started 134 of them (both school records) in his career, put up 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and just 1.1 turnover in 29.9 minutes per game as a rookie.

To this point, Clark is averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 boards, 2.8 dimes, and just 0.8 turnovers per game. And needless to say, his head coach is pleased.

"Kihei's given us a nice lift I think," Bennett said Monday after UVa blitzed Morgan State. "The minutes he's playing and the role he has have been a pleasant surprise."

During his coaches show a couple of days later, Bennett called Clark "a one-man press" and it's clear just eight games into his college career that the Woodland Hills native has cemented his place among a deep rotation.

"I think we're going to need them all at different times," Bennett said Monday night. "You know, you can't play everybody equal minutes and the game will dictate who's playing, how guys practice, all that stuff's there because there's not a lot of separation with a number of guys and certain guys are going to be suited for [certain] games.

"I think we've established our seven guys," he added, "and then I think eight and nine are still up for grabs."

Clark's ball handling paired with his ability to touch the paint on offense give UVa something it needs. But it's his defense and the potential for what it could mean for the Hoos as a group that has a lot of folks excited.

"Against Maryland, we played a sound offensive game with only a couple of turnovers and then we had seven or eight or whatever it was in the first half," Bennett said after beating Morgan State. "I think when Kihei's on the floor with Ty (Jerome) and Kyle (Guy) and De'Andre (Hunter), you have four ball handlers who can play with the ball, without the ball, and that usually helps your decision making. So when one or two of those isn't out there, that's where I want to see the soundness."

One of the reasons that Clark has played such an important role already is because of how efficient he is and it's something that collectively shows up as well.

"I think they're offensively...a smart group," Bennett said of his team. "They know how to play and every now and then we'll shoot a couple of questionable shots but they understand how to play, how to move the ball. Defensively we're still trying to come because teams are going to really attack us [like in recent] second halves when they've scored in the paint or shot high percentages. So our ability collectively to learn how to keep the ball out of the lane and then—this was the message today—individually, can you get to shooters and use your quickness?

"I like the smarts," he added. "I think we need to keep coming defensively. I'll always say that but I mean it, because I know what teams will do and the talent we'll go against."

As the Wahoos move forward through the end of their non-conference slate and into league play, Bennett will count on Clark and his teammates to be smart with the ball.

"We always [talk about] being aggressively wise and being wise with our patience," he said. "There's wisdom in that. We really want to be aggressive with wisdom offensively and we really want to be patient with wisdom because you can go too far on either end of that spectrum. I think those guys understand that because you can't play hesitant. You've got to be assertive. But once you step over that line against good defense, it'll be buckets at the other end."