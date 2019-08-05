After breaking out the various players by position this offseason, we're revisiting a series we've done in the past where go through the roster and look at the recruiting classes that Bronco Mendenhall and his staff have brought to Charlottesville. With several years in the program to this point, it's clear from the attrition that UVa had from this group that there were some growing pains. But it's also true when lookin back at the class of 2016 that a number of the players Mendenhall and Co. will count on in 2019 came from that group.



Signees: 25 Class Rank: 61st Attrition: 12 of the 25 original signees remain No Longer With UVa (13): Sonny Abramson, Tre Harbison, Aidan Howard, Holland Corbett, Landan Word, Deedrick Daniels, Matt Terrell, Trysten Hill, Juwon Moye, Cole Blackman, Ben Knutson, Christian Brooks, Osiris Crutchfield.

The attrition to the 2016 class is not insignificant. Two players (Daniels and Hill) never enrolled at Virginia and several others left before the first game of the Mendenhall era (Abramson, Harbison, Howard, and Corbett). Since we last reviewed this class, five more players—Blackman, Brooks, Crutchfield, Moye, and Knutson—have departed with eligibility remaining. In the cases of Blackman and Knutson, transfers to Illinois State and Tulane respectively could result in a bigger role than either would have had at UVa. Those types of transfers are hard to completely avoid in modern college football. It’s also worth noting that most of this class originally committed to Mike London and his staff, which helps explain the high attrition rate with this group when compared to Mendenhall’s next two classes.



Stars of the Class

Cornerback Bryce Hall Linebacker Jordan Mack Wide Receiver/Kick Returner Joe Reed Wide Receiver Hasise Dubois



The four players listed above have been excellent under Mendenhall and all have high expectations for this season. After coming to Virginia as an unheralded two-star recruit, Hall has worked his way up from a freshman standout to a preseason All-American and near lock to be picked in the first round of next spring's NFL Draft pick if his senior season goes well. He led the nation in pass break-ups a season ago and anchors what looks to be an impressive secondary this year. Mack missed four games last season with a collarbone injury but still recorded 66 tackles. Along with Hall, he figures to be an irreplaceable piece on this year’s defense. Reed had a breakout season at wide receiver in 2018 after showing flashes the year prior, and along with Dubois, who joins the “stars” group after a big junior season, should be Bryce Perkins’ two primary weapons. Outside of Perkins, these four players are arguably the most important on this years’ team, not just from a production standpoint but because of their leadership skills, too.



Key Contributors

QB/WR/DB De’Vante Cross Offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer Linebacker Robert Snyder Defensive back Darrius Bratton



All four players in this category project either as starters or key role players on this year’s team. And while all four players listed in the “stars” group above are seniors, Cross, Reinkensmeyer, Snyder and Bratton all have two years remaining having taken a redshirt year. Reinkensmeyer figures to start somewhere on the offensive line after starting 12 games at center and one at guard in 2018. Snyder didn’t see the field in 2017 after suffering an injury in fall camp but made the most of his debut season. After Mack went out, he became a starter at inside linebacker and became an integral part of the defense. Snyder figures to either start or play significant snaps this season at linebacker, hopefully building upon a very solid sophomore campaign. Bratton, meanwhile, was a key part of the secondary a year ago and will be counted on even more with cornerback Tim Harris having moved to the NFL. He should start opposite Hall at corner after making five starts a year ago. Cross finally seems to have a permanent home after bouncing back and forth from offense to defense, and should play a significant role at safety this season. He may not be a starter on the depth chart but with how versatile Mendenhall’s defense can be, the junior athlete should have plenty of opportunities to shine this fall.



Breakout Candidates

Defensive back Chris Moore Defensive back Nick Grant Running back Wayne Taulapapa

Moore would likely be in one of the above groups had he not missed all of 2018 with an injury. He played quite a bit in his first two seasons, and it will be interesting to see what sort of role the junior has this season now that he’s back in the mix at a deep safety group. Grant has had a significant role on special teams but has yet to contribute much from scrimmage. His hard work helped him reach the highest level of Shawn Griswold’s offseason training program and 2019 could be the year where that work pays off and Grant sees some live action at cornerback. Taulapapa arrived in Charlottesville after a two-year Mormon mission in Nicaragua and saw some action on special teams. After a solid spring, Taulapapa put himself in a good position to win the starting running back job, which appears to be a wide open race at the moment. But whether he is the starter or not, Taulapapa should have a role at running back this season.



Limited Contributions

TE Christian Baumgardner: Out of the program in 2018 before returning in the spring, Baumgardner is now working with the tight ends. Baumgardner appeared in two games in 2017 as a defensive linemen, and it remains to be seen whether or not his move to tight end will result in increased playing time.

Stock Up: Dubois, Snyder, Bratton Stock Down: Baumgardner



Final Thoughts...(For Now)

It’s always an interesting situation when a coaching change occurs and a new staff inherits a roster and a group of recruits that have yet to sign with the program. Mendenhall kept London’s class together after taking the job and signed a group that has produced some excellent players. The attrition from this class is certainly higher than any coaching staff would like but a big portion of that attrition came during the culture-building phase when Mendenhall was reshaping the program and identifying which players were good fits, and which were not. Less than half of the original 25-man group remains but eight of those remaining 12 are starters or key role players that should see plenty of snaps on offense or defense. All four of the “stars” have the potential to be All-ACC performers this season if things break well and all four should at least have a shot at professional careers. Of the players yet to achieve a significant role, one missed all of last season and has a shot to make a statement this year, another is in his second year in the program and has a shot at a starting job, and another is one of the top performers in the strength program, and seems poised for a bigger role this season. The 2016 class doesn’t have the numbers that it once had but the careers of players like Hall, Reed, Dubois, and others speak volumes about this staff’s ability to develop talent over time.



