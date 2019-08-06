We're continuing to revisit UVa's recent recruiting classes, starting with yesterday's look at 2016. Today, we're looking at the first full class that Bronco Mendenhall and his staff brought to Charlottesville. As these guys continue to develop, it's already been apparent that there is a great deal of talent among this group. Looking back at the class of 2017, it's very different from the preceding class in large part because so many more of the players among this group remain a part of the team and have played their way into being the backbone of the program.





Signees: 24 (Darius Bratton counted towards original 2016 class) Class Rank: 57th Attrition: 22 of the 24 original signees remain No Longer with UVa (2): John Kirven and Riah Burton



More than half of the original 2016 recruiting class is now gone from the program but that is certainly not the case for the 2017 group. In Mendenhall’s first true recruiting class, the Wahoos have seen minimal attrition. Kirven was forced into medical retirement after while Burton was the lone departure, transferring to Delaware.



Stars of the Class

OLB Charles Snowden Safety Joey Blount

After spending 2017 as special teams contributors, Snowden and Blount had breakout sophomore campaigns last season. Snowden became a mainstay on the edge, wreaking havoc with his length and making things difficult on opposing quarterbacks. The next step will be in improving his sack totals (2.5 sacks in 2018) but he is already a key piece in UVa's defense. The same can be said for Blount, who played 11 games (two missed with an injury) and started five, becoming one of the more reliable players on the defense at safety. Blount heads into the fall as a surefire starter and will be relied upon heavily to fill the shoes of Juan Thornhill, now with the Kansas City Chiefs.



Key Contributors

DL Mandy Alonso OL Chris Glaser OLB Elliot Brown ILB Zane Zandier RB Jamari Peacock RB PK Kier RB Lamont Atkins WR Terrell Jana OL Ryan Nelson OLB Matt Gahm DL Tommy Christ K/P Brian Delaney OL Ryan Swoboda



Virginia has just two “stars” from the 2017 class thus far but odds are at least one more player will join that group after this year. After just two seasons with the program, the 2017 class already has upwards of 13 players that are playing meaningful roles, outside of the aforementioned Snowden and Blount. New additions to this group after the 2018 season include Nelson and Swoboda, who are likely to end up being the starting tackles this fall. Gahm showed flashes last season on defense, as did Christ, who was forced into action after a rash of injuries on the defensive line. Both should be in line for significant roles this year. Those four players, along with Delaney—who took over as the starting kicker midway through the 2018 season—join a group of eight players in the class who saw significant time as freshmen in 2017. Atkins, Kier, and Peacock have all played a significant number of snaps in the backfield and could be in line for bigger roles now that Jordan Ellis has moved on. Jana seems primed for a breakout campaign after playing a lot but not seeing many targets during his first two seasons at wide receiver. Zandier and Brown factor into UVa’s crowded but talented linebacker group and Alonso is another sure starter on the defensive line. Overall, there are a ton of players who we consider key contributors who will have the platform to have a breakout year and if nothing else will be important pieces in what has become a much deeper roster.



Jury's Still Out

DB Germane Crowell QB Lindell Stone DB Heskin Smith OL Tyler Fannin DB Darnell Pratt DL Isaac Buell OL Gerrik Vollmer



This final group seems to be split between players who could be in line for a breakout season and several that are further away from seeing the field. Crowell is healthy after injuries have kept him off the field quite a bit over the past two seasons. The UVa legacy is without a doubt talented and has the potential to factor in at cornerback this year, provided he can stay on the field. The same can be said of Smith, who moved over from wide receiver after his freshman year and played eight games as a redshirt freshman last fall. He has mostly contributed on special teams but the coaching staff has often praised him as a player that is coming along in the secondary. Fannin should be in the mix at center along with Vollmer, another option for an interior offensive line spot. As for Stone, Pratt, and Buell, only time will tell. Stone seemingly has been passed up on the quarterback depth chart by Brennan Armstrong, who appears to be the heir-apparent to Bryce Perkins. Neither Buell nor Pratt have played a single down of football for Virginia since stepping on Grounds. Both are in a bit of a logjam for playing time at positions that feature much more depth than they did several seasons ago, so it may be an uphill battle for either of them to have a significant role this season.



Stock Up: Snowden, Blount, Nelson, Gahm, Christ, Delaney, Swoboda Stock Down: Crowell

Final Thoughts...(For Now)

The 2017 class has only been on Grounds for two seasons and many of its members still have three years of eligibility remaining. But this group has already made a noticeable impact and will be featured all over the two-deep as Virginia prepares to open up the season against Pittsburgh. Snowden and Blount have established themselves as important players on the defense, and are just two of at least seven projected starters or de-facto starters this fall (Alonso, Zandier, Jana, Nelson, and Delaney). After losing more than half of the 2016 class that came to UVa during the coaching staff transition, the 2017 group has remained intact for the most part. And of those remaining, all but two have seen the field in some role. Only seven members of the class have yet to establish a significant role in game action, but odds are at least two of them, and maybe more, will earn more playing time this year. Overall, the 2017 class has been very solid with limited bust potential and it's a group of players that have been pivotal in Mendenhall’s plan to add depth and skill at all positions to make a more complete roster that can compete at a high level, and also sustain injuries.



