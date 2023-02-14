Earlier this winter, 2025 forward Landon Vanderwarker took an unofficial visit to Virginia and was in attendance for the win against Monmouth. The 6-foot-7 Northside Christian (OH) standout talked to CavsCorner recently about the visit and what really stood out when watching the Cavaliers in person.

“Virginia has really liked what they have seen from me,” he explained. “They see me as a stretch 4 who can really contribute from outside. Earlier this fall they came to watch me at a 5 a.m. workout and that’s when we decided I would visit them in November and see a game.

“One thing that really stood out when watching them was just the way they move the ball,” Vanderwarker added. “They really share the ball well and not just one guy is looking to score, everyone really distributes for them.”

In addition to UVa’s offensive flow, what Tony Bennett and Co. do on the other end of the floor also drew Vanderwarker’s attention.

“Obviously the defense was really impressive and really stands out when watching them,” he said. “They are a really balanced team and basically all of their guards can shoot. Tony Bennett is one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time so being able to talk to him was amazing.”

Like other recruits that have visited in recent weeks and month, the facilities amazed Vanderwarker and with having lived in the Commonwealth he was very happy he finally got to see Grounds and watch a game at John Paul Jones Arena.

“The facilities are amazing,” he said. “I used to live in Virginia but I never got to visit so it was really cool finally being able to see the campus and it simply was amazing.”

For a shooter like Vanderwarker, seeing stuff that can help a player’s shot is something that is always intriguing.

“I got to shoot in the gym and one thing they have in the gym is something called the Noah and it shows you your arch on your shot so it can really help fix your shot,” he said.

Part of the reason Vanderwarker has become such an intriguing recruit is because of the numbers he is putting up and the success Northside Christian is having.

How would he describe his game and the season thus far?

“This year is going great,” Vanderwarker explained. “We are having one of our best years that the school has ever had and we are looking to go pretty far in the postseason. My recruitment has really blown up with different colleges coming to look at me.

“I am a three-level scorer and I really like to post up in the paint,” he added. “Coaches like how I rebound the ball and I have also been facilitating the ball well to my team. Defensively I have been getting my hands on more blocks and steals and just really trying to do whatever it takes to help my team win.”

When asked which schools are showing the most interest he said Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Xavier, Purdue, Ole Miss, Dayton and Furman.

“I took a visit to Xavier and am visiting Indiana on the 18th and Purdue on the 19th,” Vanderwarker added.



