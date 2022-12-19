As is the custom in early-season games, Virginia continues to bring in younger prospects for visits on Grounds and one of the more recent players who was in town was 2025 small forward Colt Langdon.

Led by assistant coach Kyle Getter, the Hoos have already left an impression on the Raleigh native. But some of the work was done for UVa long ago.

“My visit to Virginia went really well,” Langdon told CavsCorner. “I have kind of grown up around Virginia because my dad played football there. I love the coaching staff and the campus is great. Tony Bennett is a really great coach and a really genuine guy and so is Coach Getter so I look forward to growing a relationship with their staff and just seeing what the future holds with them.”

The 6-foot-8 Langdon is a kid that has been on the national scene since middle school but now he is really starting to get college attention from different schools. As you might expect, he’s pretty excited about it.

“I have been kind of in the spotlight for a little while but now I am really starting to get a lot of college attention and so far it has been great,” he explained. “It is great to see all of my hard work pay off and to see my dreams come true. Playing at a high profile school like Millbrook and a high level organization like Team Loaded has definitely helped my exposure.”

The Virginia legacy knows that Cavaliers are used to winning and a major part of that is from their defense. Langdon believes he knows that his defense needs to get to a higher level if he wants a chance to land an offer from Bennett and Co.

“Since Virginia is so good, they can kind of wait back and see who pans out but they have told me that I am a high profile recruit for them,” Langdon said. “A big part of their culture is defense so I feel like if I can get my defense to a great level, that will really help my chances with them.

“What really stands out about Virginia is their defense,” he added. “They can sit down and lock down and they have really good wings that can shoot the ball and I feel like that is something that I can fit into. The winning culture there is something I really love so I really look forward to learning about them more and hearing about them.”

Getter has been Langdon’s lead recruiter and has told the sophomore that he likes what he has seen in his development.

“Coach Getter has told me that I am a big prospect for them and he thinks that I can fit really well in the Virginia system,” Langdon said. “The Virginia program is big on family and he really likes my family and my parents so I really look forward to growing my relationship with them.

“Coach Getter and the staff have told me they think I can kind of be that do-it-all wing that they like,” he added. “They think I could guard multiple positions, shoot the ball, score the ball and just do a lot of everything for them. Virginia puts a lot of people in the pros, they might not be one and done but they develop you and get you ready for the pros and they have a good plan of developing me so I am looking forward to seeing more about how I can fit into their offense and possibly grow into their team in the next couple of years.”

UVa has had good success the past couple of years recruiting from the state of North Carolina and Langdon has been able to talk to some current Virginia players about their time in Charlottesville.

“I have talked to some of the current UVa players that are from the state of North Carolina like Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick,” he said. “It has been good to be able to talk to them to see how they like Virginia and from what I have heard it is all great experiences.”

Langdon has also recently visited VT, LSU and NC State and is trying to set up visits to Illinois and Georgia.