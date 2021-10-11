Column: Another last-second win gives UVa even more mojo

“If they do get the ball over that line,” my 7-year old said to me with hope in her voice, “will you pick me up over your head again?”

Keytaon Thompson was so close to scoring, but it was obvious to me that he was just short. Virginia was driving late, needing a score and an extra point to push ahead of Louisville. The clock would start immediately on the whistle thereafter, as roughly 30 precious seconds would begin counting down.

But all my daughter knew was that we were both standing in front our TV living for every single one of them. And we weren’t going to sit down any time soon.

She got her celebration after the next play, a 1-yard TD pass to a wide open Grant Misch. She got one more trip up, up, and away after James Turner’s field-goal attempt came off his foot veering well outside the left upright.

And with that, a miraculous comeback that again shooed away certain doom, UVa had not only stunned the Cardinal fans in attendance for the 34-33 decision but the Wahoos had given their own fans even more hope, even more reason to celebrate.

Even more reason to believe.

This is a crucial three-game stretch for UVa (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and with the next two games at home, the heaviest of the heavy lifting was done in the Derby City. And as has been the case all season, it came largely thanks to the well-worked left arm of Brennan Armstrong, who is clearly the league’s most-improved player and in the discussion for it’s best player period.

The national leader in passing yards, this is what No. 5 has been doing all season long. This time, a 40-for-60 outing for 487 yards through the air and three scores helped give UVa its first back-to-back win on the road since 2011.

Ah, yes, 2011. When Cavalier fans watched as Chase Minnifield streaked down the field in the third quarter to stop Florida State’s Bert Reed on what was otherwise about to be a TD. Instead, he stopped Reed at the 1-yard line, the Noles got three points instead of seven, and the Hoos ended up winning by one.

Sound familiar?

Darrius Bratton didn’t give up on the play Saturday afternoon, racing down the field to stop Hassan Hall on what was otherwise about to be a TD. Instead of an 80-yard score, it was a 53-yard run. Four plays later, Turner hit a 40 yarder to make it 33-27.

They were the only points the Cards scored in the period and their last on the day.

Chosen by Bronco Mendenhall to break the rock because of the heart he showed in making that play, Bratton was one of several heroes on the day emblematic of a group that simply didn’t quit.



