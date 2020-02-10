If I told you, dear reader, that UVa was going to go on the road to No. 5 Louisville and hit half of its 22 attempts from 3-point territory, something tells me you would have felt very comfortable in assuming that the Wahoos would head back to Charlottesville with a win.

That, of course, didn’t come to pass.

A hot-shooting first half coupled with some solid execution late helped the Cards negate UVa’s offensive explosion (and season-low seven turnovers) in Saturday’s 80-73 victory. Though the Hoos (15-7, 7-5 ACC) made just one of their last five field-goal attempts, UL made four of its last six as well as all seven free throws in the last 40 seconds of the game. That seemed fairly important.

The loss snapped a nine-game Cavalier win streak in this series but that seems almost immaterial. For a Virginia squad that has floundered a bit at various times this year, this one felt like the kind of heavyweight fight to which this program has grown accustomed.

Let’s be real about something: This is not a typical UVa season. Nothing about 2019-2020 has been true to form. Instead, it has been the exception that proves the rule. After just barely getting out of Winston-Salem with a win, UVa won two more in a row including a victory over then-No. 5 FSU. Those games felt a lot more “vintage” Virginia even if they really weren’t.

This one, though, felt different. And if the Wahoos have (finally) arrived to turn the corner, could this loss be the jumping off point?

“We took a step in defeat,” Tony Bennett said. “I can handle being beat. I just don’t like losing and we didn’t lose today.”

This has been a different season for fans just as it has for Bennett, whose in-game intensity has only been matched by his post-game perspective. He’s never seemed angry, despite so many turnovers. He’s never seemed frustrated, despite his players being wildly inconsistent. Whether he knew a game like this was coming or not, Bennett has been the steadiest of steady hands on the wheel.

If you want to get really picky, it’s hard to fathom why UVa didn’t win this thing. The Cavaliers not only shot 53.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep but were even better in the second half, 54.2 and 53.3 percent respectively. The difference may have been on the glass, where the Cards dominated 31-19, and in the fact that Virginia’s defense just couldn’t get enough stops, as UL shot 51 percent from the floor and 40.9 from deep (though just 36.8 and 14.3, respectively, in the second half).

“We knew they could shoot,” Bennett said, “but you have to trust the defense behind you and try to pressure the ball so, I thought we adjusted well…But our guys hung in there and again, usually our defense keeps us in there. Well, this time, our offense had to kind of keep us in there.”

Speaking of offense, there’s no way UVa does what it did without Kihei Clark and Tomas Woldetensae hitting shots from deep. Clark, who scored a career-high 23 points, hadn’t made a 3 in a month, going 0-for-14 since canning three against Syracuse on January 11th. Against the Cards? He was 4-for-6. And then there’s the career-high 27 points from Woldetensae who, it should be noted, has been shooting it a much higher clip in league play.

After making just 14 attempts from deep in the first 15 games of the season, he’s made 23 in the seven games since, including a 7-for-11 outing in the Yum! Center on Saturday.

It doesn’t take much rocket science to understand that this team is dramatically different when a few more of its 3-point attempts go in. And the relation between UVa’s recent “turning the corner” vibes and Woldetensae’s emergence is unmistakable.

“Obviously, 11-of-22 from 3, we haven’t seen that for quite a while,” Bennett said. “Tomas was discouraged early because he gave up a few 3s and we challenged him. He felt it but you can see he’s getting more and more comfortable. He’s got a very good feel, he’s aggressive with what we like to say ‘hunting his shot.’ Our guys did a good job of finding them and screening them. We screened well. He gives us offense. Our offense kept us in, got us back in it, he and Kihei, and then we made some aggressive plays and that makes us a different team but then you can’t forget how good you have to be defensively and I thought there was just a few times we had some breakdowns that cost us.

“What makes Louisville good,” he added, “is they seem like they can play in the 50s and in the 80s, and I guess we showed we can play in the 73s now but we have to see if we can consistently do that. That’s what makes them good, is their ability to play at different paces and different styles.”

Come NCAA Tournament time, this game may mean more than just the result. There’s no doubt that UVa “feels” more like a tournament team now than at perhaps any point in the season. Of course, none of that really matters if the Wahoos don’t continue to show it, beginning with Tuesday night’s (late) tip against Notre Dame.

With eight games remaining and half of them coming at JPJ, the opportunity is there for this group.

“We played well against a very good team and hopefully it’s just what’s next for us,” Bennett said. “Maybe our guys are aware of that. I want our guys to play with an edge and keep finding ways to be the best. We talked about it, being the best version of themselves. They took our message before the game, was leave this place a better team when we leave.

“You want to leave it better than you found it in a way but leave this place a better team,” he added. “So I don’t know if that means you’re going to win. Who can say that, you sit there and look at these guys before the game ‘We’re winning this one’ but I say to just leave it a better team and I think we did that today.”



