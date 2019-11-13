When Tony Bennett walked into his preseason media availably at JPJ the day before Halloween, his team was a week away from opening the season with 48-34 win in Syracuse. But even then, following a national title and the completion of one of the greatest stories in the history of sports, there was an element of the unknown that seemed to provide a great deal of energy to the room.

Encores can be hard. Encores to once-in-a-lifetime seasons? Particularly so. But you wouldn’t know that watching and observing the reigning champs to start the season.

“The newness of our team,” Bennett said that afternoon when asked about the challenges ahead. “The lack of experience, of quality playing time for the majority of the players.”

With two games behind them, there’s a lot to be said about the now-ninth ranked Wahoos. Sure, they’re giving up less than 35 points per game but also shooting barely 18 percent from deep. But the chance that either of those numbers hold seems slim.

What seems clear is how many of the “knowns” in the preseason about this team—and this program—appears to be holding steady.

In Mamadi Diakite, Virginia has a future pro. If he had pulled in the rebound on JMU’s first shot Sunday night—he acquiesced when he and Braxton Key were both in position for it—Diakite would be averaging a double-double right now. And that’s a reaslistic eventuality because the Cavaliers are going to rely on him to do a little bit of everything.

“He’s really improved,” Bennett said of Diakite. “He’s worked very hard. I think he’s improved really all areas of his game. I think his shot is better. He’s scoring better. He’s a bit more continuous. He’s always been athletic and can protect the rim but I think he understands there will be some more opportunities for him and trying to lead better. This is his last year and I think all of the experiences that he’s had, from having to be patient early on and having to be a big part of certain games…and then going through the experience in the spring/summer of the draft process, all that has improved him.

“He’ll face this year as a player for UVa something that he has not faced in the past,” Bennett added, “being a marked man and at times getting more opportunities to score within the system or within his strengths. I’m excited for him and I think he’s worked hard. He’s always full of life and full energy and I know he wants to lead this team to the best of his abilities.”

The “opportunity” theme doesn’t end with Diakite, of course. While he his team’s most experienced players, there are role guys who will have to fill bigger roles. Kihei Clark is going to play a whole lot of minutes, Key is going to be leaned on to produce at a much higher clip, and Jay Huff is going to get meaningful, consistent burn for the first time in his career.

And then there are the new faces, be they new or “new.” Kody Stattmann appears improved over his occasional minutes as a first-year last season. The rookies, namely Casey Morsell and Justin McKoy, are going to get their chances early and often. Though he’s dealing with an ankle sprain and was in a walking boot Sunday, Tomas Woldetensae will get his chances as well.

Overall, though, even if the Cavaliers are a year ahead of where the program typically would be when losing what they lost in the offseason, the train is running right on time.

“I think you rely on the guys that have the experience,” Bennett said that afternoon in late October. “And then it’s just through opportunities, getting thrown in the fire so to speak, where you’ll learn and you’ll grow as it happens. Of course, I’ve said it so many times: There’s no substitute for experience. And those intangibles are built over time. Guys are getting opportunities to forge.”

Practices, he explained, have looked a little different at times and that’s to be expected when you lose integral pieces of a title team as part of program that is built on steady development.

All of this was expected. But that doesn’t make the fun within the challenge any less thrilling or rewarding.

“A little more teaching,” Bennett said of those practices. “I think it’s a team that has shown improvement from where we started to now and I think there’s a lot more improvement there.”

An interesting point of view on this team comes in the form of Sam Hauser, a former Marquette standout who is sitting out the season per NCAA transfer rules. He’ll suit up next year for his final season of eligibility but until then, he’s forced to support from the sideline.

But given the fact that he is someone who has logged 3,122 minutes of college basketball—Diakite (1,873 to date) is UVa’s most-experience guy and he’s still nowhere close—Hauser offers a perspective worth paying attention to when it comes to this year’s group.

“I think this team is really good,” Hauser said last month. “I think people are sleeping on ‘em a little bit and I think they’re going to open some eyes and surprise some people. It’s going to look a little different from last year just because they don’t have three NBA guys playing on one team. But I think they’re going to get the job done and I think people are sleeping on them.”

The lack of a consistent offensive punch from the wing has been by far the starkest contrast from last season for observers and fans alike. The Cavaliers don’t have the scoring or the 3-point shooting they did then. That's not going to change this year.

“You see the inexperience and youth at times,” Bennett said, somewhat prophetically, in the preseason. “We’re a big team, so there are certain things that we do have. We have more experience in our front court, and size…The rest is a little uncertain.

“I think our experience [and] our size can be effective,” he added. “We’re relying on that. A lot of times with those forwards, we’re trying to get them different kinds of opportunities. It’s a little different. Last year, we…relied on the perimeter. This year, at times, we’re giving the Jays and Mamadis opportunities that weren’t prevalent last year but we’re going to need more production from them as the season goes and then I think the younger guys can get a feel for where they can be aggressive and where they can’t.”

Much of the story of this team is left to be written, not just in detail but in frame as well. So much about the 2019-2020 squad has yet to be filled in, fleshed out, and settled.

But one thing is for sure, with a new batch of 2020 commits set to become official Wahoos by the end of business tomorrow: The program is rolling right along.

“Overall,” Hauser said, when asked what’s jumped out to him most since his arrival on Grounds, “I think just the culture that’s been set here and the standards that are set in stone and knowing what is expected every day of you and understanding how you can fulfill that each day.

“Everybody’s going hard, every rep, 110 percent,” he added. “You know that every guy has the right intentions in the room.”

As the Hoos look for an encore, perhaps the most impressive thing is that change doesn’t appear to be changing them.



