CavsCorner - Column: Loss in Tallahassee leaves UVa looking for answers

There comes a point in every team’s season when you pretty much know—for better or worse—what that team is going to be.

When the Cavaliers got the rugged pulled out from under them in the second half in Cassell Coliseum, maybe we should’ve known then. Four wins a in row thereafter, none of which were entirely “impressive” given the competition and the circumstances, likely should not have swayed the reality in hindsight.

But Monday night’s 81-60 loss in Tallahassee against easily the second-best team UVa has faced all season, which ended with the same type of result, confirms it.

This year’s Virginia team came in with a lot of potential amid a lot uncertainty. To this point, it’s proven to be good at being good. It has not, though, shown the ability to be great, at least not with enough consistency to make one believe this team is headed for actual greatness.

Against teams they should beat, the Wahoos are not only able to withstand body blows but they land them in return. Slow starts, droughts, turnovers. Doesn’t seem to matter much. Time and again, they have withstood all of it and eventually made enough plays to win, some of them big. Simply put: They handle their business.

But it’s a glaring contrast against ranked teams (with San Francisco thrown in for good measure) where the story is very different.

In those losses, there have simply been too many big runs allowed be that because the offense seized up, the defense yielded too often, or both. The Cavaliers have been unable to either weather the storm or retake momentum.

They showed a glimmer in Tallahassee, with a 19-3 spurt between the end of the first half and the 14:22 mark of the second. But even then, it merely trimmed the margin to seven. From there, FSU put the pedal back down on the floor and in less than six minutes the 21-2 knockout punch ended the game before the under-8 had arrived.

“That to me was the disappointing part,” Tony Bennett said, “because we were there for a while and then all of a sudden it went away that quickly, whether it was a breakdown or not. And, again, I said ‘You maybe can’t win a game in the first five-to-eight minutes, but you can put yourself in a spot where you can make it dang near impossible to come back.’ To put ourselves in that kind of hole is frustrating.”

As it stands today, the Hoos have four league games left on their schedule: At Duke on Saturday then a mid-week rematch with NC State at home followed by Senior Night against Miami on Monday the 1st before finishing things out that Saturday at Louisville. To date, they’re seen as the likely winner of all per KenPom.

If that holds—and no make-up games are scheduled—then UVa would project to finish 19-4 overall and 15-2 record in the league. With a winning percentage of 88.2, it would probably be just enough considering FSU, which sits at 8-2 in the league, has Virginia Tech, Miami, UNC, BC, and Notre Dame remaining. If the Noles close with wins, they’d have a winning percentage of 86.7.

So, that would make Virginia the top seed in next month’s ACC Tournament. Yet, would the Hoos be the “best” team? That one is debatable, with a good bit of the best evidence pointing to the contrary.

UVa’s roster is such that the Cavaliers need two things to happen in order to beat really good teams: They have to be able to consistently shoot it well from deep and their defense has to shut off a team’s water when the run begins. To this point, we haven’t seem them be able to do both.

The guard tandem of Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman, who have spent all of calendar 2021 in the starting lineup together, could be something holding UVa’s offense back. Teams have started to sag off of them in the half-court set, dirtying up the lane and making movement hard. When Virginia’s three-headed monster from deep isn’t on, the Hoos struggle to generate offense because their pieces don’t fit together in a way to allow for it. They survived for a while off of Sam Hauser mid-range Js but teams have succeeded recently in taking that away too. As the late run in Atlanta showed, the Cavaliers can reach a greater output when they are aggressive or, as Bennett directed, “throw caught to the wind.”

Defensively, blocked shots have made the Cavaliers look better than they probably are but Jay Huff can only be in one place at a time. Not having a bouncy big man to roam and hedge has been a concern all season, which is why the coaches began letting Huff satellite off rather that trying to hedge in certain situations.

And therein lies Virginia’s biggest problem: Against the “meh” teams, the Cavaliers can still be okay despite one or two or maybe even more of these deficiencies. Against good/great ones? Every one of those issues dooms the effort as soon as it surfaces.

So, what’s left?

Well, tweaks to the lineup and rotations could help. The return of Kadin Shedrick last week and Kody Stattmann this week potentially give Bennett more options he hasn’t had all that often.

But realistically, in order to get where they want to go, the Wahoos are going to have to find a way to be something they haven’t been this season.

And then do it consistently.



