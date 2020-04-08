We checked out of our hotel early that morning and to kill time walked around the Mall of America for what felt like a year. I remember spending a lot of that day trying to think about literally anything other than how much time was left until the game tipped later that night. A year wasting time in that mall that day, one year later now, feels like a decade ago. So much has changed in the world and in life since the Wahoos beat Texas Tech to win their first national championship in men’s hoops. But that day and especially that night feels like it just happened. And it still feels surreal.

The next day, I wrote a column that I’m pretty sure remains the best thing I’ve ever done. I had this idea, sometime after the UMBC loss, to keep that audio and revisit it down the road. I didn’t know, of course, that it would be the next spring but a part of me wondered if maybe that’s how it might play out. Then we got everything that happened, from the Gardner-Webb comeback, to The Play, to the three free throws, to the title.



Column: #UVa’s national championship pursuit, forged by passion, leads to exhilaration for the Wahoos. https://t.co/8m9Ffxeqw9 pic.twitter.com/siVSwS6qc0 — Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner) April 9, 2019



In the year since then, I’ve had this idea a time or twelve too. ‘What if on the anniversary of the championship I revisit that night the way it looked and the way it felt as best I can?’ You might be surprised to learn that I have yet to sit down and rewatch the entire title game (or the Elite Eight and Final Four games, for that matter) from start to finish. Most people are. See, I remember that night the way it was for me, sitting there in U.S. Bank Stadium, and for some reason I've worried that seeing the replay might tweak those memories in some way. Plenty of people have told me I'm nuts, for the record. Truth be told, until this pandemic broke out and CBS—forced to air something amid the cancelation of this year’s tournament—decided to replay it, I was going to do a CavsCorner Rewatch of the championship game. And I still might. But for now, going back In time doesn't require it.



They did it. They really did it. pic.twitter.com/WgGD7IVbNO — Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner) April 9, 2019



The stat lines still kind of blow my mind. UVa got 27 and nine from De’Andre Hunter, another 24 points from Kyle Guy, named the tournament’s most outstanding player, in the biggest of games on the biggest of stages against what the analytics said was one of the best defenses of all time. And then there’s Ty Jerome, a ho-hum 16 points, eights assists, and six boards with just one turnover in 42 minutes. Braxton Key was big, too. Though he scored just six points, he hauled in a game-high 10 boards and had the biggest block of his career at the end of regulation, keeping future pro Jarrett Culver—who went just 5-for-22 from the floor—from getting a clean look at a game winner.





I took a similar pic like this after UVa won the first ACC Tournament of the Tony Bennett Era. As great as stats are, this view is probably one that tells the story even better.





Speaking of that first ACCT team and telling the story, being able to be out on the floor as former Wahoos congratulated their brothers on such a monumental achievement, I don’t really have words for what that was like. So many of those teams experienced such rough endings. Their excitement was palpable. Their pride, too. That’s a piece of the story that sometimes goes untold.





Every year (well, most every year now I guess) everyone watches One Shining Moment and can’t help but look for their team, to see which moments from their season made the cut. If your team went far, you got to see more of them. What I don’t think most were prepared for was watching them watch it.





I forgot what time it was when I finally left the arena that night but I knew it was late, as the timestamp on the tweet above shows. I don’t remember much about which rail line I got on. I don’t remember much about the people that were or weren’t in my car. But I remember looking at this building, this massive massive thing, and smiling about how just a few days ago I had trouble finding the spot where media credentials were being handed out and yet now it felt like leaving an old friend. I spent what felt like a year of my life in that building, too. But it was all a blur, much like the last 365 days.



So much of our world seems confusing right now. And for so many people, myself included, sports seems so very trivial. But a year ago tomorrow I got on a plane back to Virginia trying to figure out what else one could say about something so unreal. And as thoughts of pending national championship celebration at Scott Stadium filled my head, I saw this:





A year later, I still haven’t figured out how to explain all that journey gave me then or what it gives me still. But I know this: The pursuit brings me joy and the memories give me hope.

