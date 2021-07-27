Column: The start of Virginia's season is just around the corner

You can’t quite feel it yet, but it’s coming.

Just over those trees and around that bend is August, which means fall training camp is right around the corner. And when it arrives, it’ll be a short route between the first few days of pads and the season opener against William & Mary on September 4th.

When the schedule was released in late January, fall seemed like forever. And with the pandemic in a very different place then—despite recent surges in various places—it felt like it was going to take even longer.

But with ACC Kickoff and preseason polling and All-ACC selections now in the rear view, there’s not much else to focus on between the expected next evolutionary step for Brennan Armstrong, how the running game comes together behind arguably the deepest, most experienced offensive line in a generation, and how the Wahoos make up for the loss in 2021 of 2020’s most unexpected star, Lavel Davis. There will undoubtedly be plenty of focus on a defensive secondary that everyone agrees needs to improve, on the way UVa replaces two key linebackers, and how the entire scheme comes together amid a couple of coaching reassisgnments.

An opener against the Tribe followed by a matchup with Illinois should wet the whistle. But the real rubber for Bronco Mendenhall and Co. meets the road the next weekend in Chapel Hill. Dominance over the Tar Heels in recent years notwithstanding, this is an integral game for the Cavaliers, one that may well extend beyond the field and into recruiting in ways few head-to-head matchups generally do. So much about September 18th could color not just how we view the rest of the season but the way the entire program looks going forward. Win there and the “vibe” of unbroken growth that Mendenhall has mentioned so often suddenly becomes a viable idea again despite the disappointing elements of last fall.

That’s an interesting angle altogether, isn’t it? "Last fall." A season where when we look back, the product on the field wasn’t nearly as physical or as sharp as in the previous years, a fact that Mendenhall and his players have more than admitted to be true. Practicing and preparing for a COVID-19 season certainly didn’t afford the kind of work that the Hoos were used to. The hope is that soon, a return to the blueprint—as was the case with spring ball—will be apparent.

What’s not up for discussion is the bounty of potential for this offense. Armstrong in Year 2 should be a markedly different quarterback—especially with a full offseason with his receivers—but it’s the positions around him that offer even more intrigue than just the steps he takes to improve. Mendenhall was as outwardly excited about a player in the spring as he’s rarely ever been in talking about Oklahoma State transfer tight end Jelani Woods and that continued in Charlotte last week. Without Davis, Woods will be an even more integral target than he would have been had Armstrong had both he and Dontayvion Wicks joining Billy Kemp and Ra’Shaun Henry. The offensive line, which returns some 122 combined starts and boasts six guys who helped the Hoos have the lowest pressure rate in the league, should finally be in a position where Robert Anae will have the full playbook at his disposal. Which, as Mendenhall said in spring as well, means the traditional run game must improve (especially with Woods' physical presence there to block on the edge). So much of the table setting at RB—a five-man group of Wayne Taulapapa, Mike Hollins, Ronnie Walker, Devin Darrington, and Amaad Foston figures to provide more punch—will dictate much of the success UVa has not just in Chapel Hill but in Miami Gardens and Louisville on back-to-back “weekends” or at Pitt later in the year before the finale against the Hokies to close it out at home.

And then there are the new faces and the old ones. The Cavaliers will be leaning on transfers once again, from Woods and Darrington and Artie Henry on offense to Anthony Johnson and Josh Hayes on D. As impactful as Woods appears he’ll be when it comes to yards and scoring and blocking, the Cavaliers are hopeful the latter two can be just as important in turning around the recent issues in the secondary. If the Hoos are going to put together a good season, they’ll have to slow teams down through the air in ways the 2020 edition did not.

And when it comes to old faces, there’s starting the season against former head coach Mike London (and a staff that includes a number of familiar names) before UVa heads out to Provo in late October for a game against BYU that Mendenhall has said for years he would much rather not play. Tired storylines are unavoidable in sports but that week will understandably be different for a head coach (and just about his entire staff) making a trek back home.

Storylines abound this season, including the one that by the time that game goes down the day before Halloween we hopefully are accustomed to once again: Fans will finally be back in the stands. The 2020 season happened and the takeaways from it are unavoidable in terms of the on-field results. But not having fans in attendance at previous levels was just abysmal and if there’s anything this season needs, it’s that.

And soon, that’ll be what comes to pass. Players will storm out of the tunnel to the roar of the crowd and we’ll see what the Cavaliers have in store, not just against W&M but in all of 2021.

You can’t quite feel it just yet but it’s coming. It’s just about time to count down to kickoff.



