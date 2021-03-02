CavsCorner - Column: Without the roar, college hoops never found its groove

The lights dim with several minutes remaining on the pregame clock. The hype video begins to play as the speakers throughout John Paul Jones Arena roar to attention. There’s Ralph. There’s University Hall. There’s Joe Harris hitting a 3 in Greensboro. There’s Tony Bennett. And Mamadi. And that shot. And the title. And several moments later, it ends.

And the crowd roars.

That’s usually the way it goes. But, with all due respect to 250 people, the roar this year has been pretty much a murmur. It might as well be a cacophony of church mice in comparison.

And thus concludes the strangest, most disjointed season of basketball I’ve covered in person during my time following the Wahoos.

From here, they’ll (presumably) go to Louisville and then to the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. I won’t be there, which is also a first for me on the beat.

It’s hard to really explain just how off this season has felt right from the jump. Whereas football games still felt largely like football games, hoops never felt remotely the same without fans there to see it all unfold. Not only have I rarely ever had to watch this many games from the comfort of my own home but when I was there, the in-person experience didn’t resemble anything I’ve been accustomed to in my career.

Players and coaches don’t like to talk about it because it sounds like an excuse. And it is, to some extent. Excuses, though, are sometimes reasons why. And if you’re looking for a “culprit” as to why so many teams are so up and down this season, it’s hard not to point to the conditions in which they have played these games.

Certainly, some teams have been more consistent. Certainly, some players have been as well. But by and large, it seems like every team hits that stage of their season when up is down. Some revisit that place or stay there longer. Others never seemed to find a way to extricate themselves from the doldrums.

Now, I should pause here since I haven’t already and stipulate that as a member of the media, I at least got to go to some games this year. The vast, vast majority of fans were not as fortunate. Please do not misconstrue my words here as some sort of complaint. They are no such thing.

Rather, what they are is a documenting of the moment so to speak.

Just as the past year has been so very odd in so many ways, it makes sense that this college basketball season was always going to be and certainly was.

It deserves the asterisk that we’ll all give it in time.

It might not feel that way now, as the Cavaliers boast a number of quality 3-point shooters who haven’t consistently been on at the same time in weeks. It might feel blasphemous to think this way even before the most consequential games are played, that we should go into them expecting to resist any and all temptation to judge.

But this thing was not normal. And before its regular season ends, giving way to whatever wackado nonsense is coming later in March, it’s probably in everyone’s interest that we accept it for what it is: A stop gap.

The season was going to happen if it could. And it did. But it’s nothing like the other seasons. How could it be? Why would it be?

It wasn’t. And we shouldn’t judge it as such.

These kids were put into a number of incredibly difficult positions, one of which was playing in front of “crowds,” “big crowds,” or no crowds.

No sport thrives on the buzz of an arena quite like college hoops does. Though I entered this season expecting that the lack of juice would impact everyone the same way, it’s very clear to me that the ebbs and flows of it all made the whole thing a fool’s errand.

There are plenty of flaws with just about every team in the sport, including obviously the one I cover for a living. But those flaws were routinely—and yet still at times randomly—exacerbated by the fact that none of you were able to be there.

“This crowd at times wills us to play harder, which is needed for this group and it just kind of motivates you and it shouldn’t always be that way but I’ll tell you, they’ve done that for us, time and time again,” Tony Bennett said Monday night. “That part is missing but especially on senior day so that’s my biggest regret of this season. It’s just not the same but as the saying goes, it is what it is and so we do it, but for sure on senior night.”

It is what it is and so we do it.

It was what it was. It’ll end how it ends. And hopefully someday soon we can look back on it and go, “Man, wasn’t that weird?”

Hopefully I never have to cover a game with zero fans again. Hopefully the next hype video I see is greeted the way it should be:

With thunderous applause.



