Freshman running back Stevie Scott—in his first ever start—ran for 204 yards on 31 carries and Indiana did just enough to hold on for a 20-16 win over Virginia on Saturday night.



Had it not been for a pair of impressive plays on special teams, the Wahoos (1-1) wouldn't have been nearly as close. But they blocked a PAT attempt and returned it for a two-point conversion and then also blocked a field goal later on.

But the Hoosiers (2-0) were better all night at the point of attack and stymied Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins both when he tried to run and especially when he attempted to throw. The junior signal caller was just 12 for 24 passing for 106 yards.

The Cavaliers struck first when Perkins' 47-yard run on 2nd and 16 carried the Hoos into the red zone. That's where he hooked up with Olamidze Zaccheaus for a 1-yard TD that gave Virginia the early lead thanks to an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive.

Scott went to work immediately there, taking a handoff and rolling 40 yards for a TD to tie things up with 6:27 left in the first quarter. His run capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

On a night when the weather conditions made everything just a little bit tougher, UVa's first big mistake proved costly. Joe Reed couldn't get a handle on the ensuing kickoff and eventually fumbled it, allowing IU to take over deep in UVa territory. Two plays later, the Hoosiers took the lead for good on a touchdown pass from Peyton Ramsey to Donovan Hale.

That's when Juan Thornhill blocked the PAT for UVa and then returned it for two points to make 13-9 IU with 5:53 left in the first.

Indiana got back into the end zone on a 23-yard TD pass from Ramsey to Nick Westbrook to put the home team 20-9 with 1:36 left until the half. The three-play, 74-yard drive took just 52 seconds off the clock and also included a Ramsey toss to Hale for 33 yards.

UVa got back into the thick of things with a 20-yard TD pass from Perkins to Chris Sharp that capped a seven-play, 71-yard drive to make it 20-16 with 7:59 left in the third quarter.

Scott proved to be the vast majority of IU's offense from then on out and UVa couldn't do much to stop him or threaten to score, though the Cavaliers did make it interesting in the final minute.

After falling 37-14 last year to IU in Charlottesville, UVa got the ball back at its 9-yard line with 3:23 left. The Hoos converted a 3rd and 7 on a gain eight from Perkins to Hasise Dubois and then converted a 4th and 4 on a pass from Perkins to Jordan Ellis for seven.

But six years after UVa last beat a Big 10 team (Sept. 4, 2012 in a 17-16 victory at home over Penn State), the comeback bid fell short. A pass interference call late gave in the waning seconds gave Virginia the ball back and one untimed down. But the Hail Mary fell harmlessly to the ground, preserving the win for the home team.



