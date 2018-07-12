



1. The passing game was the backbone of their offense in 2017.

Virginia had an up-and-down campaign last year but one aspect of the system was simple: When the passing game was working, the offense was decent to good. When it struggled, the offense was mediocre to bad. In back-to-back wins over UConn and Boise State, the Cavaliers threw for 455 and 273 yards respectively, accounting for six touchdowns. Conversely, in back-to-back losses to Virginia Tech and Navy, the Hoos passed for just 331 yards combined and scored no points over 120 minutes of action. The passing game really clicked when they were connecting on the deep ball, an area where UVa had struggled for many years prior. The team converted 31 pass plays of 25 yards or more, including 14 on first downs. With Bryce Perkins replacing Benkert as the starter, the offense may not be as reliant on the passing game. Perkins is a dual-threat QB and doesn’t possess the same arm talent that Benkert showcased last season. Virginia’s receiver group loses a few key players from last season but brings back some of their top playmakers, so it will be interesting to see how heavily the offense is tilted towards the passing game or if they try to balance things out a bit and take pressure off their new quarterback.





2. The Wahoos must replace two of their top three pass-catchers.

The passing game had a record-breaking season and produced a few breakout playmakers at receiver. Senior Andre Levrone dealt with an injury-plagued career until last season when he found some chemistry with Benkert. Levrone finished second on the team in receiving yards with 689 on 34 receptions, and led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven. He had two multi-score games, a pair of 100-plus yard receiving performances, and 12 plays on the season of 25 yards or more. Levrone’s breakout season was a bit of a surprise, but Doni Dowling had higher expectations in 2017. Dowling had the best season of his career as a senior, catching 50 passes (third on the team) and racking up 647 receiving yards and five TDs. He had a lot of his production in the first half of the season when UVa was doing well and didn’t have as much of an impact in the final seven games. Still, Dowling’s veteran presence and physicality as a blocker on the edge will be missed this season. It’s also worth noting that UVa will be without receiver Warren Craft this fall after he was forced into a medical retirement after suffering several concussions.





3. Despite those losses, UVa returns two of their most explosive receivers in 2018, and a group of promising younger players.