Much like when you try to talk about UVa's inside linebackers in 2018, there's no getting around trying to replace a legend. And Quin Blanding left Charlottesville as the school's all-time leading tackler. That he did it in October in the season's eighth game make it all the more impressive.



How do you replace a dude who finished in the top two in tackles in the ACC for four straight years? Well, it certainly helps to have a Juan Thornhill on your squad. From corner to safety to corner and now back again, the Altavista native enters his senior season not only with a position change but a huge expectations bump.

In order for his defense to be as good as it possibly can be, Bronco Mendenhall needs the safeties to make plays both in run support and in coverage. In Thornhill, he probably couldn't have found a better fit. The big question for this group may be how things stack up beside and behind Thornhill, though.

So, with the start of fall camp coming up in a few days, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at safety, what question marks are most glaring, and how we see things playing out.



