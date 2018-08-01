Countdown to Camp: Depth keeps building at safety for the Wahoos
Much like when you try to talk about UVa's inside linebackers in 2018, there's no getting around trying to replace a legend. And Quin Blanding left Charlottesville as the school's all-time leading tackler. That he did it in October in the season's eighth game make it all the more impressive.
How do you replace a dude who finished in the top two in tackles in the ACC for four straight years? Well, it certainly helps to have a Juan Thornhill on your squad. From corner to safety to corner and now back again, the Altavista native enters his senior season not only with a position change but a huge expectations bump.
In order for his defense to be as good as it possibly can be, Bronco Mendenhall needs the safeties to make plays both in run support and in coverage. In Thornhill, he probably couldn't have found a better fit. The big question for this group may be how things stack up beside and behind Thornhill, though.
So, with the start of fall camp coming up in a few days, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at safety, what question marks are most glaring, and how we see things playing out.
Three Things We Know
1. Replacing Blanding's production won’t be easy.
It will certainly be a bit strange when UVa takes the field in the opener and No. 3 isn’t patrolling the secondary. Blanding, a starter from the moment he arrived on Grounds, signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent this spring after starting all 49 games he appeared in and setting the career tackles record at UVa with 495 (including 260 solo). Blanding also forced quite a few turnovers including 10 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown in 2017) and several forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. In addition to all of his on-field accomplishments, Blanding emerged as one of the team’s leaders during the transition from Mike London and his staff to Mendenhall's regime. Simply put, it will be difficult for UVa to replace Blanding’s contributions and all of the other things that he brought to the table.
2. Thornhill is moving back to safety and should thrive there.
When Tim Harris went down with another season-ending injury in the 2017 season opener, Thornhill was moved back to the outside to take his place. The then junior had played some cornerback earlier in his career and the position was not all that foreign. Overall, Thornhill did a really solid job, recording 63 total tackles and four interceptions, tied for the team-high with two others. With Harris returning for his sixth season and Blanding now off to the NFL, Thornhill is set to resume his role at safety this fall. He played there in 2016 but was closer to the line of scrimmage as Blanding played a “center field” role as the free safety. Thornhill is set to take that role this season, which is probably a more natural fit for his skillset.
3. Brenton Nelson will look to follow up on a breakout 2017 campaign.
