After breaking down what UVa has at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, the final piece of the puzzle on that side of the ball focuses on the offensive line. And there's no sense in denying that it many people's minds it is by far the biggest piece and will likely define whether the Wahoos make it back to a bowl game in 2018.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall said shortly after arriving in Charlottesville that the depth issues on the line were such that Virginia would need to bring in grad transfers for a couple of years to right the ship. While his recruiting classes have done well to bring in quality targets, landing Rutgers transfer Marcus Applefield this offseason could be the biggest addition this year.

But as has been the case the past two seasons, UVa must improve its production on the ground and that obviously is going to fall largely to the guys in the trenches. UVa was 128th in rushing yards per game last season (93.5) which, as we discussed in our piece on the RBs, was below their production/finish in each of the previous two years.

There's no getting around how vital it will be for UVa's success that OL coach Garett Tujague can find not only a starting five that helps the Cavaliers improve but also too that his charges find consistency across the rotation.

So, with the start of fall training camp coming up in a few weeks, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has along its line, what needs improving, and how we see things playing out.



