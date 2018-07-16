Countdown to Camp: Depth nearly rebuilt along UVa's offensive line
After breaking down what UVa has at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, the final piece of the puzzle on that side of the ball focuses on the offensive line. And there's no sense in denying that it many people's minds it is by far the biggest piece and will likely define whether the Wahoos make it back to a bowl game in 2018.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall said shortly after arriving in Charlottesville that the depth issues on the line were such that Virginia would need to bring in grad transfers for a couple of years to right the ship. While his recruiting classes have done well to bring in quality targets, landing Rutgers transfer Marcus Applefield this offseason could be the biggest addition this year.
But as has been the case the past two seasons, UVa must improve its production on the ground and that obviously is going to fall largely to the guys in the trenches. UVa was 128th in rushing yards per game last season (93.5) which, as we discussed in our piece on the RBs, was below their production/finish in each of the previous two years.
There's no getting around how vital it will be for UVa's success that OL coach Garett Tujague can find not only a starting five that helps the Cavaliers improve but also too that his charges find consistency across the rotation.
So, with the start of fall training camp coming up in a few weeks, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has along its line, what needs improving, and how we see things playing out.
Three Things We Know
1. The Wahoos lose some valuable experience from last year.
UVa goes into fall camp having to deal with the loss of both of the grad transfers from last year as well as seniors Jack English and Jack McDonald. Dealing with the loss of English is made somewhat easier by the addition of Applefield but still, this is going to be a relatively inexperienced group. Among those on the roster there are 36 starts combined outside of Applefield, who goes in as the presumptive starter at right tackle. Right guard Jake Fieler (the other senior in the mix) and redshirt sophomore center Dillon Reinkensmeyer have all but 10 of those starts. In addition, the Cavaliers will have at least nine linemen who have not played in a game yet. The starting five is likely to include left guard RJ Proctor (25 games played with six starts) with redshirt sophomore Ben Knutson (10 games played, two starts) backing up the inside. On the edge opposite Applefield, the battle will be between sophomore Chris Glaser, who played in five games as a freshman last fall with two starts, and redshirt freshman Ryan Nelson.
2. Depth is poised to be better than it's been so far under Mendenhall.
UVa's stated goal of getting adequate succession planning in place has a been topic of much discussion to this point among fans and observers alike. For the first time as far as the O-line is concerned, it's easy to see those plans coming to fruition. Assuming the starters are Glaser/Nelson at left tackle, Proctor at left guard, Reinkensmeyer at center, Fieler at right guard, and Applefield at right tackle, that's one extra tackle who will play a backup role to go along with Knutson as the swing guard. Elsewhere, Tujague has several linemen who have redshirted (guard Gerrik Volmer, tackle Ryan Swoboda, and Tyler Fannin, expected to be the team's backup center) as well as early enrollee Bobby Haskins at tackle. In 2018, Virginia signed several other linemen including Micah Mariteragi, Martin Weisz, Joe Bissinger, and Derek Devine, who are all now on Grounds. Even if much of it will be green and especially unproven, it's been a long time since the offensive line room had this many bodies.
3. The success of the offensive shifts will be predicated on the O-line.
