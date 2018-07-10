When a host of media members convene in Charlotte next week for ACC Kickoff, the conventional wisdom will likely be that UVa is in for a rough season. Most around the league will see the personnel losses from last year's squad combined with Virginia's limited depth on both the offensive and defensive lines and conclude there's not much room for hope.

Then again, many of those same media prognostications a year ago certainly didn't have the Wahoos doing as well as they did in the second year under Bronco Mendenhall.

One of the big reasons for the low expectations obviously focuses on the loss of former signal caller Kurt Benkert, who finished with 3,207 yards passing to go with 25 TDs against nine interceptions in 2017. UVa's single-season passing record holder, Benkert wrapped up his two-year stint in Charlottesville as the single-game passing recorder holder as well.

Change is coming, though, as has been readily apparent for some time. When the team takes the field on August 3rd to open fall camp, QB1 won't be the only thing "new" compared to a season ago. This spring, Mendenhall, OC Robert Anae, and other coaches talked openly about a shift to a more run-oriented offense that included a dual-threat quarterback.

So, with the start of fall training camp rapidly approaching, we begin our annual Countdown to Camp series with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at quarterback, what needs improving, and how we see things stacking up.



