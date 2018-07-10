Countdown to Camp: Full speed ahead with Perkins at quarterback
When a host of media members convene in Charlotte next week for ACC Kickoff, the conventional wisdom will likely be that UVa is in for a rough season. Most around the league will see the personnel losses from last year's squad combined with Virginia's limited depth on both the offensive and defensive lines and conclude there's not much room for hope.
Then again, many of those same media prognostications a year ago certainly didn't have the Wahoos doing as well as they did in the second year under Bronco Mendenhall.
One of the big reasons for the low expectations obviously focuses on the loss of former signal caller Kurt Benkert, who finished with 3,207 yards passing to go with 25 TDs against nine interceptions in 2017. UVa's single-season passing record holder, Benkert wrapped up his two-year stint in Charlottesville as the single-game passing recorder holder as well.
Change is coming, though, as has been readily apparent for some time. When the team takes the field on August 3rd to open fall camp, QB1 won't be the only thing "new" compared to a season ago. This spring, Mendenhall, OC Robert Anae, and other coaches talked openly about a shift to a more run-oriented offense that included a dual-threat quarterback.
So, with the start of fall training camp rapidly approaching, we begin our annual Countdown to Camp series with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at quarterback, what needs improving, and how we see things stacking up.
Three Things We Know
1. Bryce Perkins goes into camp as the clear starter.
Not much gets Mendenhall to gush but when it comes to the former Arizona State quarterback, he comes pretty close. Perkins, currently listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, is a physical freak according to S&C coach Shawn Griswold and someone who the staff will lean on to make big contributions both on and off the field. Certainly, the videos that UVa has produced thus far in 2018 back up his physical bonafides as did his performance in the spring. Named the starter after the final practice in part too because of his leadership skills, Perkins brings true dual-threat potential to the position. So what do the Wahoos need from him? Consistency, especially in terms of taking care of the ball. In an offense that will include a lot of ball fakes, pitches, and tosses, how well Perkins handles those situations could be a rather important thing to watch this fall.
2. Lindell Stone and Brennan Armstrong continue to battle.
By spring's end, that pesky conventional wisdom had turned on its head here too, if only slightly. Many expected Armstrong, the three-star early enrollee, to be the backup to Perkins because he too is a dual-threat. But Stone's grasp of the offense was significant and it allowed him to show well in the backup competition and pull just slightly ahead. Now, with more time to have settled in, one would (again) expect Armstrong to emerge as the No. 2 but there's no way to know that until practice begins and Mendenhall sees enough to speak publicly on it. Given the depth situation, it's a good thing in some ways for this to be a close battle.
3. The offensive production in the Military Bowl still looms.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news