Despite having to replace its two-year starter at quarterback, it's all-time leading tackler in the secondary, and the middle linebacker who has led the ACC in tackles for three years in a row, if there's a position or group that Cavalier fans are most worried about heading into the fall it's likely none of the above.



Instead, the amount of attrition on the defensive line, most notably with the graduation of Andrew Brown at end, is what most see as the potential achilles heel for a defense that otherwise could be Top 25 nationally.

Not only did UVa lose Juwan Moye and Steven Wright due to disciplinary issues but both James Trucilla and John Kirven had to take medical retirements this spring. Of course, there were additions this summer, not only from signees in the class of 2018 but also from a pair of key grad transfers, that will help boost depth.

But the most important "addition" may well have come from the offensive side of the ball as a converted tight end gives Bronco Mendenhall a little more stability.

So, with the start of fall training camp coming up on Friday, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has along its defensive line, what needs improving, and how we see things playing out.



