Countdown to Camp: Grad transfer additions key on the defensive line
Despite having to replace its two-year starter at quarterback, it's all-time leading tackler in the secondary, and the middle linebacker who has led the ACC in tackles for three years in a row, if there's a position or group that Cavalier fans are most worried about heading into the fall it's likely none of the above.
Instead, the amount of attrition on the defensive line, most notably with the graduation of Andrew Brown at end, is what most see as the potential achilles heel for a defense that otherwise could be Top 25 nationally.
Not only did UVa lose Juwan Moye and Steven Wright due to disciplinary issues but both James Trucilla and John Kirven had to take medical retirements this spring. Of course, there were additions this summer, not only from signees in the class of 2018 but also from a pair of key grad transfers, that will help boost depth.
But the most important "addition" may well have come from the offensive side of the ball as a converted tight end gives Bronco Mendenhall a little more stability.
So, with the start of fall training camp coming up on Friday, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has along its defensive line, what needs improving, and how we see things playing out.
Three Things We Know
1. The Wahoos have to make up for the loss of Brown.
Now with the Cincinnati Bengals, there's no doubt that Brown's play a season ago is a big part of why the Cavaliers had the season they had. He had 46 tackles including a team-high 10.5 for loss to go with his 3.5 sacks, three QB hurries, and one forced fumble. Teams had to have a plan for him every game and more often than not, he saw a steady diet of double teams. Undoubtedly, that attention that Brown drew helped others find pathways to the backfield. But that won't be a benefit Brown is around to give to the linemen and linebackers this season, meaning someone is going to have to make up for that disruption.
2. A lot of pressure will be on three returners.
UVa brings back veteran Eli Hanback, likely to once again man the middle of Mendenhall's 3-4 scheme after his 58-tackle (5.5 for loss), 1.5-sack season in 2017. But there are only two others on the roster who have seen action in games, sophomore Mandy Alonso and converted TE Richard Burney. Alonso showed plenty of flashes last season, especially against Georgia Tech, but consistency is going to be the key to him having a truly breakout season. Burney, meanwhile, was baptized in an inferno against Navy in the Military Bowl but by spring, Mendenhall said he was finally getting some sleep at night thanks to the play of the Chesapeake native. These three go into fall camp as the presumptive starters but it's more than that: Virginia needs them all to play, to play well, and to stay healthy.
3. The grad transfer additions could be huge.
