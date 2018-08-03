Countdown to Camp: Locked and loaded but also a bit young at CB
If you're going to lose a player for the second season in a row who is as talented as Tim Harris, it's always a good to have someone like Juan Thornhill who can move around and make things work. That's been the case in Charlottesville in each of his first two seasons and Bronco Mendenhall obviously hopes he doesn't have to contend with that again this fall.
With Harris back for his sixth year, the Wahoos are as loaded in the secondary as they have been in some time. His return could put Virginia in a situation where it's as solid at corner as any position on the field.
Still, as good as Thornhill was last season one hopes there will be improvements, right? But this is a secondary that only allowed 165.8 passing yards per game last season, sixth best nationally. Sure, that's impacted by the fact that UVa played Navy in the Military Bowl but it still is worth pointing out because all of that experience returns.
At the same time, there are a group of young corners who are looking to find a role and that'll be a challenge for Mendenhall as he looks to both lean on his best guys while also finding ways to develop the younger ones.
So, with the start of fall practice coming later today, our final installment in the Countdown to Camp series focuses on the cornerbacks with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has on the outside, what question marks are most glaring, and how we see things playing out.
Three Things We Know
1. Harris and Bryce Hall are locked in as the starters at corner.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Harris joins the 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior Hall as the likely starters for the Wahoos going into camp. Though Harris has only played in three games combined the past two seasons (being credited with four tackles), Hall has been very solid in each of those years. He played in 12 games as a rookie, finishing with 25 tackles and flashing in the win over Duke when he picked off a pair of passes. Last year, the Harrisburg (PA) native, had 47 tackles including three for loss, and one INT. Brought in originally to play offense, he's continued to fill out and show an even greater physicality. He and Harris will be a formidable duo at corner in UVa's 3-4 scheme.
2. There are some interesting storylines right behind them.
Virginia has a lot of talent at cornerback though beyond the starters it's not very proven. The eldest of the group of backups is Myles Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior who was not enrolled at UVa in 2017. He played in the first four games of the previous season before being lost with a knee injury. Along with a pair of sophomores in Nick Grant and Darrius Bratton, UVa also returns Germane Crowell, who redshirted in 2017 after sustaining an upper body injury that ended his season after playing in three of the team's first four games. Though he's listed by the team as being questionable for fall camp, one suspects that Crowell will be an important piece of the depth situation this season and beyond.
3. UVa has recruited the position hard in recent classes.
