If you're going to lose a player for the second season in a row who is as talented as Tim Harris, it's always a good to have someone like Juan Thornhill who can move around and make things work. That's been the case in Charlottesville in each of his first two seasons and Bronco Mendenhall obviously hopes he doesn't have to contend with that again this fall.

With Harris back for his sixth year, the Wahoos are as loaded in the secondary as they have been in some time. His return could put Virginia in a situation where it's as solid at corner as any position on the field.

Still, as good as Thornhill was last season one hopes there will be improvements, right? But this is a secondary that only allowed 165.8 passing yards per game last season, sixth best nationally. Sure, that's impacted by the fact that UVa played Navy in the Military Bowl but it still is worth pointing out because all of that experience returns.

At the same time, there are a group of young corners who are looking to find a role and that'll be a challenge for Mendenhall as he looks to both lean on his best guys while also finding ways to develop the younger ones.

So, with the start of fall practice coming later today, our final installment in the Countdown to Camp series focuses on the cornerbacks with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has on the outside, what question marks are most glaring, and how we see things playing out.



