Countdown to Camp: Succession planning in place at inside backer
When the Wahoos take the field on September 1st, they'll be without Micah Kiser for the first time in what feels like forever. As solid as the depth at inside linebacker may seem on paper, replacing the Baltimore native is probably going to take some time no matter how ready an experienced player might be to fill his shoes.
Bronco Mendenhall likes to reference that UVa is losing a player at each level of the defense going into 2018 and that Kiser is the linebacker without whom the Cavaliers must solider on means many will discount their prospects. But this is a group, both inside and out, that has plenty of talent returning.
Still, losing a guy who put up 154 tackles in 2017 and 251 in the prior two seasons combined tells you all you need to know about why so many are so focused on UVa not having No. 53 in the middle any longer.
So, with the start of fall training camp coming up later this week, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at inside linebacker, what question marks are most glaring, and how we see things playing out.
Three Things We Know
1. UVa's most-consistent player is no longer an option.
As we wrote in our Forecast piece earlier this year, Kiser is going to go down as one of the greatest Hoos of all time. Not only is he just the second player to ever lead the ACC in tackles for three straight years but he left Charlottesville as the winner of the Campbell Trophy, known as the academic Heisman. As the most consistent player on Virginia's roster year after year, Kiser was the one who set the tone one and off the field. There's no doubt that UVa's in a good spot to try and fill his role but replacing legends is never easy. It will no doubt be weird to watch UVa play defense without Kiser flying to the ball as if he was in the other team's huddle prior to the snap.
2. Jordan Mack and Malcolm Cook appear lined up to start.
Mack is coming off a very solid sophomore season, as he joined with Kiser and Quin Blanding to make UVa the only Power 5 school to boast three 100-tackle players. Now, he's primed to not only slide into Kiser's spot in the heart of UVa's defense but to also be the standard bearer on that side of the ball. All transitions from legend to protege should be this easy. At the spot Mack is vacating, meanwhile, Mendenhall has decided to move Cook from the outside in and it's an interesting decision. He's been there since the spring and his experience in the system should aid that transition. For now, there's little doubt that these two go into camp as the presumptive starters inside.
3. Depth is coming together behind the starters.
