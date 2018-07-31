When the Wahoos take the field on September 1st, they'll be without Micah Kiser for the first time in what feels like forever. As solid as the depth at inside linebacker may seem on paper, replacing the Baltimore native is probably going to take some time no matter how ready an experienced player might be to fill his shoes.



Bronco Mendenhall likes to reference that UVa is losing a player at each level of the defense going into 2018 and that Kiser is the linebacker without whom the Cavaliers must solider on means many will discount their prospects. But this is a group, both inside and out, that has plenty of talent returning.

Still, losing a guy who put up 154 tackles in 2017 and 251 in the prior two seasons combined tells you all you need to know about why so many are so focused on UVa not having No. 53 in the middle any longer.

So, with the start of fall training camp coming up later this week, our annual Countdown to Camp series continues today with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at inside linebacker, what question marks are most glaring, and how we see things playing out.



