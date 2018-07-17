



1. The offense improved from 2016 to 2017 but was still far from an elite unit.

Obviously UVa’s win total increased significantly from Year 1 to Year 2 and while the offense wasn’t perfect, it’s fair to say that it made some strides. Anae's unity averaged 22.5 points per game in 2017, matching their average from the 2016 season. Virginia’s rushing totals last season were down a bit from 2016 but the Hoos threw for more than 3,200 yards and 25 touchdowns, making it one of the best passing seasons in program history. UVa also cut down on turnovers, throwing five fewer interceptions over 13 games than in 12 contests in 2016 (two of those INT’s were Lindell Stone’s in mop-up duty against Boston College). Virginia did better on 3rd down and created more big plays for touchdowns, which meant fewer red zone scoring opportunities than the year before. Still, it remains very much a work in progress. The play calling seemed disjointed at times and while the Wahoos were firing on all cylinders against the likes of UConn, Boise State, and Georgia Tech, they had several no-show performances as well. UVa scored just seven points over its final two games, losses to Virginia Tech and Navy. In fact, except for the 44-28 loss to Miami, UVa’s offense struggled in all the losses on the season with 32.7 points per game in the six wins against just 13.9 points per game in seven losses. That discrepancy shows that the Cavaliers have a way to go in terms of consistency from game to game, something they’ll need to improve on in 2018.





2. UVa’s new QB should lead to a more diverse game plan.

By now, most UVa fans know that Virginia is looking to replace departing quarterback Kurt Benkert with incoming transfer Bryce Perkins. With his arrival, the coaching staff may finally have the signal caller in place to run the offense they hoped to bring over from BYU. The term “Thor-terback” has been thrown around a lot when it comes to what UVa’s coaches desire from the position: A mobile QB who can make plays with his arms and legs. Perkins certainly fits that mold better than Benkert did and that could lead Anae to make some significant changes to the game plan. In 2013, BYU quarterback Taysom Hill threw for 2,938 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 1,344 yards and 10 TDs. Hill never played a full season at BYU again due to injuries, but that level of performance shows what Anae’s offense is capable of when executed well by talented and multi-faceted players. That season, after coincidentally struggling in the season-opening loss at UVa, BYU’s offense averaged 30.2 points per game, 5.23 yards per rushing attempt, and 5.78 yards per play. It’s probably a stretch to assume UVa will be able to put up numbers like that in 2018 with Perkins at quarterback but if the Hoos can get closer to that than where they were in 2017 that could lead to an increased win total and a fun offense to watch.





3. UVa must run better in 2018 after struggling to do so in 2016 and 2017.